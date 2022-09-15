5 Dead, 12 Injured As Bus Plunges Into Gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri

Five were killed and 12 others were injured when the bus they were travelling in plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said on Thursday, 15 September.

The bus, which was on its way to Jammu from Surankote Poonch, slid off the road and fell into the gorge at Deri Ralyot in the Manjakote area, they said.

Security forces and local residents have launched a rescue operation.