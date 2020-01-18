Woman’s Burnt Body Found Tied to Cot in UP; Cops Initiate Probe

The charred remains of a woman, tied to a cot, were found in a village in Bijnor district in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, 17 January, reported NDTV. The police have initiated a probe to ascertain the identity of the woman.

Empty cartridges were also found lying next to her body, indicating that the woman may have been shot.

“The body was burnt to conceal identity. Post-mortem is being conducted. DNA samples are being preserved to establish the identity of the victim,” Additional SP (city) Bijnor, Laxmi Niwas Mishra, was quoted as saying by NDTV.

The post-mortem report will also reveal if the woman was sexually assaulted. The body was discovered by a watchman near a tube well on the outskirts of the village.