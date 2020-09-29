‘Burning of Equipment Insult to Farmers’: PM on Farm Laws Protests

Slamming protests over farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 29 September said that the Opposition cannot tolerate the freedom of farmers and called the buring of tractor by protesters at India Gate on Monday an insult to the farmers.

Speaking at the launch of six projects under Namami Gange via video conference, PM Modi said that it was the BJP who implemented the Minimum Support Price (MSP) scheme which the Opposition could not do for several years.

PM Modi said that the reforms will strengthen the labourers, youth, women and farmers of the nation “but the nation can see how some people are opposing them just for the sake of it.”