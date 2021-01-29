Indian Flag, R-Day Insulted: Prez’s Veiled Jibe on Farmers’ Unrest

As the first day of the Budget Session commenced in the Parliament on Friday, 29 January, President Ram Nath Kovind in his address slammed the violence in the national capital on 26 January amid the farmers’ tractor rally and said that the ‘national flag and the Republic day were insulted in the past few days’.

“The national flag and a holy day like Republic Day were insulted in the past few days. The Constitution that provides us Freedom of Expression, is the same Constitution that teaches us that law and rules have to be followed seriously,” Kovind said.

He further said that farmers from all strata of the society are a priority for the government.