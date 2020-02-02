‘Blank Bullet, Booster Short’: How Newspapers Covered Budget 2020

On Saturday, 1 February, the Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman presented the Union Budget. This year's Budget centres around three ideas — ‘Aspirational India,’ ‘Economic Development,’ and ‘A Caring Society.’

While some experts hailed the new income tax regime and the lower tax slabs for taxpayers, others criticised the government for not introducing any bold moves to revive the economy, which is reeling under a sharp slowdown.

Here’s how newspapers in the country covered Budget 2020.