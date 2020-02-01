LIC Divestment, Tax Change: Biz-Fin Industry React To Budget 2020

Former Chairman of State Bank Of India, Arundhati Bhattacharya said that the government’s plans to divest some of its stakes in the Life Insurance Cooperation of India (LIC) is a “ a very big thing”.

“It is going stare anybody in the finance sector in the eye,” she added, while speaking to Bloomberg Quint, saying that it is a step in the right direction and that she congratulates the government for the same.

The second thing, which the former chairman said caught her attention, was the Rs 5 lakh deposit insurance.