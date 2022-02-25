‘Bring Home Our Kids Safely Now,’ Anxious Parents of Indian Students in Ukraine

So is the case with Garvita Maheshwari's parents, who are scared because their daughter is stuck at her hostel in Vinnytsia and is running out of food and water.

"We just want our daughter back home somehow. The water dispenser has run out of water," Garvita's worried mother said.

Her father, Manoj Maheshwari, said:

"We are very worried. The airspace shutdown is worrying us even more. We don't know how the government will rescue them."

Meanwhile, three mothers from Dehradun are scared as their children are stuck on the road en route to the airport.

"We are very scared. Our children are stuck there."

Desperate, they cry out for help.