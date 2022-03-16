ADVERTISEMENT

Jamia Millia Islamia Professor, 2 Others Arrested by CBI in Bribery Case

The professor was identified as Mohammed Khalid Moin.

IANS
Published
India
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A professor of Jamia Millia Islamia University and two others have been arrested in a bribery case of Rs 1 lakh. (Image used for representational purposes.)</p></div>
i

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Wednesday, 16 March, said that it has arrested a professor of Jamia Millia Islamia University posted in the Department of Civil Engineering, and two others from a private company based in Okhla, in connection with a bribery case of Rs 1 lakh.

The professor was identified as Mohammed Khalid Moin while the two others were identified as Prakhar Pawar and Abid Khan, both employees of Vyom Architect.

"A case was registered against the accused on the allegation that the said professor in conspiracy with the representatives of different private builders, architect, middleman etc. was indulging in different activities for issuing structural stability certificates for the projects after taking bribes," said a senior CBI officer.
Also Read

Bribery Charges Against Amazon’s Indian Legal Reps: What We Know so Far

Bribery Charges Against Amazon’s Indian Legal Reps: What We Know so Far
ADVERTISEMENT

The CBI laid a trap and caught the professor and the two employees while accepting and giving the bribe of Rs 1 lakh.

The official said that searches are being conducted at the premises of the accused.

"The arrested accused will be produced before the designated court at Delhi," said the CBI official.

Also Read

India Slips Five Positions in the 2021 Global Bribery Risk Rankings, Placed 82nd

India Slips Five Positions in the 2021 Global Bribery Risk Rankings, Placed 82nd

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Edited By :Tejas Harad
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×