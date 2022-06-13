Day 3 of Rescue Operations Underway After Chhattisgarh Boy Falls Into Borewell
11-year-old Rahul Sahu fell into a deep, abandoned borewell in the backyard of his house in Pihrid village.
More than 65 hours after an 11-year-old boy fell into a deep borewell in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir Champa district, rescue teams have been making strong efforts for the last three days to rescue the child, officials said.
Rahul Sahu fell into an abandoned borewell in the backyard of his house in Pihrid village, Janjgir-Champa Superintendent of Police Vijay Agrawal said.
Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been called to assist in the rescue operation, along with a team of robot specialists from Gujarat, who are attempting to pull out the child safely with the help of a robot, officials said.
In a tweet, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said, "We are also trying to take the help of robots to rescue Rahul."
The Rescue Operations
Over 500 individuals, including NDRF personnel, more than 150 policemen, a four-member army team, and 15 personnel of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), have been engaged in the rescue operations since Friday, 10 June.
“Health officials have been constantly monitoring Rahul's condition through cameras. He is conscious and showing movement. He was given a soft drink and banana in the wee hours of Sunday and provided juice this morning. A pipe has been installed for oxygen supply in the borewell,” a government statement said.
NDRF personnel emptying water in the borewell using a vessel tied to a long rope.
A drilling machine was brought from Bilaspur for the rescue operation.
According to a statement, some water inside the borewell is being drained out by the NDRF using a vessel tied to a rope. Moreover, Rahul has also helped in the draining process.
A parallel pit, which was being dug since Friday evening, is nearing completion after which, a tunnel will then be created to enable rescuers to reach the borewell and evacuate the boy from the spot.
CM Baghel is keeping a close eye on the rescue operations and has asked for regular updates from officials.
The CM also spoke to Rahul's family members over the phone and assured them that every possible step would be taken to save the child.
(With inputs from PTI.)
