Multiple IED Blasts Rock Chhattisgarh's Maoist-Affected Region, Soldier Dead

The ITBP battalion was patrolling the area for road construction when the blast took place, killing one personnel.

Vishnukant Tiwari
India
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Chhattisgarh's Maoist infested Narayanpur district has been shocked with two IED blasts.</p></div>
i

Two IED blasts rpcked Chhattisgarh's Maoist-affected Narayanpur district on Monday, 14 March, killing one soldier and injuring another.

The first explosion took place near Dhondaribeda under Sonpur Police Station area in Narayanpur, where ASI Rajendra Singh of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), who hailed from Uttarakhand, was martyred.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Jawan Rajendra Singh martyred in ID blast in Sonpur, Narayanpur.</p></div>

(Photo: The Quint)

Rajendra Singh's mortal remains would be sent to his hometown after the last salutes which will be held in Narayanpur.

The ITBP battalion was patrolling the area for road construction when the blast took place.

Another blast which took place under the Chotedongar Police tation limits rendered one security personnel, identified as Soyam Bheema, injured. He was airlifted to Raipur for medical assistance.
Ex Women Naxals in Maha's Gadchiroli Turn Entrepreneurs; Launch Floor Cleaner

Soyam was enrolled into the Chhattisgarh Armed Force and was part of the patrolling party under the road opening party group.

The police has said that they are combing the area to eliminate and defuse other explosives which might have been planted by the Maoists.

Two Killed, Five Injured in Bomb Blast in Manipur Two Days Ahead of Polls

