Vijender Singh Joins Farmers’ Protest, Threatens to Return Award

A call for ‘Bharat Bandh’ on 8 December has also been given by farm leaders, with Opposition parties, including Congress, AAP and TRS, extending their support.

Thousands of farmers are protesting on the borders of Delhi-NCR against the recently enacted farm laws, which they say will prioritise corporate interests.

The government seems willing to concede to amending parts of the laws, but the farmers have demanded that they be repealed.