'Book Aims To Promote Religious Harmony': Salman Khurshid on 'Hindutva-ISIS' Row

Veteran Congress leader and senior lawyer Salman Khurshid, who had recently found himself embroiled in a controversy over his book Sunrise over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times, has said that his book aims to promote communal harmony.

Khurshid's book on Ayodhya has come under the fire for comparing ‘Hindutva’ groups to radical Islamic terror outfits. Defending his stance, the Congress leader on Wednesday, 17 November, said in a column for The Indian Express: