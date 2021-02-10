HC Probes Malegaon Blast Accused Purohit; Next Hearing on 15 Feb

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday, 9 February, probed Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit, an accused in the Malegaon Blast case of 2008, on what measures were taken to prevent the incident if he had prior information.

Purohit had claimed he had attended conspiracy meetings as part of his duty as an intelligence officer. His plea was heard by the HC bench, chaired by Justice SS Shinde and Justice Manish Pitale.