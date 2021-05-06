Bombay HC Denies Interim Protection to Anil Deshmukh From CBI

The Bombay High Court on Thursday, 6 May, refused to grant interim relief to former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in the case registered against him by the Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) on allegations of corruption and malpractices levelled against him by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Deshmukh had moved the High Court on 3 May seeking to quash the FIR registered by the central agency against him in the case, which stated that preliminary enquiry (PE) prima facie revealed that Deshmukh and unknown persons attempted to obtain "undue advantage for improper and dishonest performance of his public duty".

Stating that the CBI had received the copy of the petition filed by Deshmukh only on 5 May, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh appearing for the CBI stated that he required time take instructions in the matter.