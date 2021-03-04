Bomb Scare at Taj Mahal Most Likely a ‘Hoax’: Police

Earlier, on Thursday morning, Shiv Ram Yadav, Superintendent of Police (Protocol), Agra, was quoted by ANI as saying, "We had received information from the control room that a man called them up saying that there are discrepancies in military recruitment and he wasn't recruited. (He said) A bomb is kept at Taj Mahal which will explode soon. A security check is being done around Taj Mahal,"

"CISF has been alerted. The man's location was traced to Firozabad. Further investigation is underway," he had added.

According to reports, tourists were asked to leave the premises and the monument was shut.