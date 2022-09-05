Bodies of 2 Women Found Near Ranchi, May Have Been Murdered Over 'Witchcraft'

Police have recovered the bodies of two women who were allegedly killed over suspicion of practising witchcraft, near Jharkhand's Ranchi district, officials said. Another woman is missing and a search operation is underway to trace her, they said.

The deceased appeared to have been hit with sticks and dumped in a hilly area, about 60 km from here, said Ranchi Superintendent of Police (Rural), Naushad Alam.