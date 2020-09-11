‘BMC Responsible for Kangana’s Office Demolition’: NCP Chief Pawar
Fadnavis stated that Ranaut’s issue was blown out of proportion by Shiv Sena.
NCP (National Congress Party) chief Sharad Pawar on Friday, 11 September, said that the state government had no connection with the partial demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s office in Mumbai. He stated that the decision was taken by the BMC.
“BMC did it following its rules and regulations,” said the NCP chief.
Ranaut had earlier said that the building, that housed her office, belongs to Pawar. However, the NCP chief has denied the claim, reported Hindustan Times.
“I have no connection with the building, which was demolished by BMC. Her allegations against me are totally false,” said Pawar, reported ANI.
Meanwhile, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis stated that Ranaut’s issue was blown out of proportion by Shiv Sena. He said that “Kangana is not a political leader, you (Shiv Sena) don't go to demolish Dawood's home but you demolished her place,” reported ANI.
On 8 September, BMC had issued a 'stop work' notice to Ranaut, stating that she has violated construction norms while building her office, Manikarnika Films. The actor was asked to reply within 24 hours.
On 9 September, the civic body had started the process of demolition when the Bombay High Court put a stay on it following a petition filed by her lawyer.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times and ANI)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.