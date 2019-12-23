Mizos Protesting CAA in B’Luru Heckled, Asked If They’re from ULFA

Embassy Lawbei, a former journalist currently working as a professor at a local college, is one of the two women seen on video arguing with the resident. She said that she was forced to step in when the man snatched some posters from girls at the protest.

“He said he's a journalist. I said I was also a journalist and told him to show his ID. That’s when he said he's a Facebook journalist. He started telling people gathering around that we were protesting against Hinduism... he followed us to our waiting auto until the driver also told him to back off,” Lawbei said.

“He snatched their (the girls) posters and said that he supports CAA. He said, ‘This is my locality, why are you protesting here’. I told him we have the right to assemble and protest so I became his target,” she added.