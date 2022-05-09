Blast Outside Punjab Police's Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali

A blast was reported outside Punjab Police's intelligence headquarters in Mohali on Monday evening, 9 May, news agency PTI reported quoting sources. The police have cordoned off the area around the office, reported ANI.

"A minor explosion was reported at the Punjab Police Intelligence headquarters in sector 77, SAS Nagar at around 7:45 pm. No damage has been reported. Senior officers are on the spot and investigation is being done. Forensic teams have been called," Mohali Police said, as per ANI.

The state police had recovered an explosive device packed with around 1.5 kg of RDX on Sunday. Two men in a village in the Tarn Taran district were arrested in connection with the same.

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)

(With inputs from PTI, ANI, and NDTV.)