Blacklist Colleges Discriminating Against Kashmiri Students: J&K Students Body

The Jammu and Kashmir students association on Friday, 29 October, said that it has prepared a list of colleges in India, in which Kashmiri students are unnecessarily harassed, calling for them to be blacklisted.

Issuing a statement, spokesperson of the association Nasir Khuehami said, the association has "prepared a list of colleges outside J&K where Kashmiri students are unnecessarily intimidated, harassed and subjected to mental and physical torture whenever there is a political or sports event nationally or internationally".

He added that Kashmiri students who travel to other Indian states for studies have nothing to do with politics.