Blackbuck Poaching, Manhunt, Encounters: What Unfolded in MP's Guna Over 72 Hrs

On the intervening night of 13-14 May, Madhya Pradesh Police, on a tip-off, confronted a group of poachers in the Guna district's Aron forest area. The confrontation led to a gunfight, in which three police officers – sub-inspector Rajkumar Jatav, head constable Sant Ram Meena, and constable Neeraj Bhargav – were killed.

A driver with the police team, Lakhangiri Goswami, was injured in the incident.

One alleged poacher, who was later identified as 38-year-old Naushad Khan, was also killed in the incident.