‘You Aren’t Indians’: BJP Men Heckle B’luru Students Opposing CAA

“The banner read "INDIA SUPPORTS CAA" and it mentioned that it was a signature by BJP in Koramangala Ward. Soon they started asking students them to sign on the banner. Some students who were afraid signed it. Then a few students asked them to take down the poster since they put it up without seeking permission from the college,” another graduation student from the college told The Quint.

After the first group of students were heckled by the BJP workers, more students came out against the workers. “We told those men that it's not legal to put up anything on our college wall without permission. They got angry and began shouting at us. They claimed that they are well educated and that they care about the nation unlike us,” she added.