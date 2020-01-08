‘You Aren’t Indians’: BJP Men Heckle B’luru Students Opposing CAA
A group of BJP workers heckled students of a Bengaluru women’s college, after the students opposed to the party workers putting up a pro-CAA banner on the college walls without permission. The mobile phone recordings of the argument that ensued show the BJP workers shouting at the students that they were not Indians.
It was also alleged that the BJP workers called the students Pakistanis and asked them to go to Pakistan.
The incident took place on Wednesday, 8 January, when a group of BJP workers put up a banner on the walls of Jyothi Nivas College (JNC) in Bengaluru’s Koramangala. A student from the JNC, on the condition of anonymity, told The Quint that the incident took place around 3:45pm.
“We were coming out of the college after classes, when we saw a large pro-CAA banner close to our college’s main gate. It was a signature campaign by the BJP in ward 151. There 10-15 BJP workers who were asked people, including students, to sign on it. It was disturbing for us because we know what is happening in New Delhi in Assam”JNC Student
“The banner read "INDIA SUPPORTS CAA" and it mentioned that it was a signature by BJP in Koramangala Ward. Soon they started asking students them to sign on the banner. Some students who were afraid signed it. Then a few students asked them to take down the poster since they put it up without seeking permission from the college,” another graduation student from the college told The Quint.
After the first group of students were heckled by the BJP workers, more students came out against the workers. “We told those men that it's not legal to put up anything on our college wall without permission. They got angry and began shouting at us. They claimed that they are well educated and that they care about the nation unlike us,” she added.
“Those men said we don't care about India and we don't have the right to speak to them. They said bring the "owner" of the college and they'd speak to the "owner". Then a few minutes later few staff from the management came outside and spoke to them. They still didn't take down the poster,” she added.
Students started chanting “revoke CAA” against the BJP workers, to which, the workers allegedly shouted “go to Pakistan”. Following this police was called in, who dispersed the students. According to the students the BJP workers remained near college some more time and they removed the banner after taking selfies in front of it.
