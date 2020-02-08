‘BJP Will Get 48 Seats, Save My Tweet’: Manoj Tiwari on Exit Polls

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari put up a brave face even as exit polls predicted a sweep for the AAP in the assembly polls, voting for which concluded on Saturday evening, 8 February, claiming his party will win “48 seats” and form a government in the city.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was expected to meet BJP's seven Lok Sabha MPs and other leaders late in the evening, a top party leader said.

“Shah will meet the MPs and other leaders to get their feedback of the voting on the 70 Assembly seats,” he said.