Karnataka Assembly Session Begins; JD(S), BJP May Form Alliance

As Karnataka began its joint Legislative Assembly session on Thursday, 28 January, an alliance between Janata Dal (Secular) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to be forged to contest for power in the Legislative Council.

“BJP and JD(S) is likely to go against the Congress tomorrow when the Deputy Speaker post will have to be filled,” a source said.

The move for an alliance between the BJP and the JD(S) could end the Congress’s hold in the Upper House since 2018, political observers from the state said.