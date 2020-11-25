BJP Telangana Chief Calls for ‘Surgical Strike’ on Hyd’s Old City

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar sparked a row on Tuesday, 24 November, with his comment that after BJP's victory in Greater Hyderabad civic polls, ‘surgical strikes’ will be carried out to drive away pro-Pakistan elements and Rohingyas.

“GHMC polls should be conducted without illegal voters from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Rohingyas. We will conduct a surgical strike in old city once we win the polls,” Kumar said while campaigning for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections in Hyderabad.