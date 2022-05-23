'BJP Rule Worse Than That of Hitler, Stalin, Mussolini': WB CM Mamata Banerjee

ADVERTISEMENT

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee alleged the Union govt was using central agencies to interfere in state affairs.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
Calling the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule in India worse than that of Adolf Hitler, Joseph Stalin or Benito Mussolini, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, 23 May, said the saffron party-led dispensation was bulldozing the federal structure of the country.

Banerjee alleged the Union government was using central agencies to interfere in state affairs and that the "BJP rule was worse than that of Adolf Hitler, Joseph Stalin or Benito Mussolini," while addressing a press conference in Kolkata.

Banerjee added that the central agencies "should be given autonomy" to protect democracy.

"The BJP-led central government is using the central agencies to interfere in the state's affairs. It is bulldozing the federal structure of the country. There is Tughlaqi rule in force," she said.

"The agencies must be granted autonomy and allowed to work impartially without any political interference," she added.

(With inputs from PTI.)

Edited By :Tejas Harad
