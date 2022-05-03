'Situation in Country Not Fine, Keep Fighting': Mamata Banerjee's Eid Message

"Many are jealous of the culture of unity in West Bengal. The spirit of unity that exists in West Bengal is rare. Politics to create division in the country is going on. This is not good for the country. But we will have to remain united and work together. Some people are spreading falsehood to create tension among Hindus and Muslims. We will have to resist them together," said Banerjee.

"We have to remain united at this crucial juncture. I appeal to all of you not to become victims of communal instigation," she added.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister attacked the Centre for "interfering in the internal affairs of the state."

"An attempt is being made to destroy the federal and democratic structure of the country," she said.