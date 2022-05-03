'Situation in Country Not Fine, Keep Fighting': Mamata Banerjee's Eid Message
"I appeal to all of you not to become victims of communal instigation," said Banerjee at an Eid gathering.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday, 3 May, said that the situation in the country was not fine owing to a policy of 'divide and rule.'
"The policy of divide and rule and politics of isolation going on in the country are not correct. Do not be scared and keep on fighting," asserted Mamata, while participating in a prayer for Eid-al-Fitr held in Kolkata.
Addressing a gathering of around 14,000 people for the Eid prayer on Red Road, the TMC supremo said that "neither I nor my party nor my government will do anything which will make you sad."
"Many are jealous of the culture of unity in West Bengal. The spirit of unity that exists in West Bengal is rare. Politics to create division in the country is going on. This is not good for the country. But we will have to remain united and work together. Some people are spreading falsehood to create tension among Hindus and Muslims. We will have to resist them together," said Banerjee.
"We have to remain united at this crucial juncture. I appeal to all of you not to become victims of communal instigation," she added.
Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister attacked the Centre for "interfering in the internal affairs of the state."
"An attempt is being made to destroy the federal and democratic structure of the country," she said.
(With inputs from IANS, PTI)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.