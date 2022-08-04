Har Ghar Tiranga Rally: Manoj Tiwari Fined for Riding Without Helmet or Licence

The Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday, 3 August, issued a challan to BJP MP Manoj Tiwari for not wearing a helmet during 'Har Ghar Tiranga' motorcycle rally in central Delhi's Red Fort area, officials said.

Tiwari took to Twitter and said he will pay the fine.

“Very Sorry for not wearing helmet today. I will pay the challan to Delhi Traffic police... clear number plate of vehicle is shown in this photo and location was Red Fort. All of you are requested not to ride two wheelers without helmet. #DriveSafe family and friends need you,” he tweeted.