MPs Attend ‘Tiranga Bike Rally’ From Red Fort to Parliament on Wednesday

The Ministry of Culture organised a 'Tiranga bike rally' from the Red Fort to Parliament on Wednesday morning, 3 August, for Members of Parliament (MPs) from all parties.

Briefing reporters after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentary meeting on Tuesday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi stressed that the bike rally was the Culture Ministry's programme and not of his party, and he urged MPs of all parties to join the exercise.