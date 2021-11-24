Gautam Gambhir Approaches Police After Alleged Death Threat From ISIS-Kashmir
Security has been beefed up outside Gambhir's house and an investigation is currently underway, said Delhi Police.
Gautam Gambhir, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) MP from the East Delhi constituency and former India opener and two-time World Cup winner, approached the Delhi Police on Wednesday, 24 November, after he allegedly received death threats from 'ISIS Kashmir', DCP Central (Delhi) Shweta Chauhan said.
"A complaint was filed by Mr Gaurav Arora on behalf of Honorable MP Shri Gautam Gambhir that was received vide DD No. 01-A dated 24.11.2021 in PS Rajinder Nagar, Central District, wherein he alleged that an unknown person had sent an email on 23.11.2021 on the email ID of Shri Gautam Gambhir regarding a threat to kill him and his family members," Chauhan said.
Chauhan said the investigation was currently underway and that security had been beefed up outside Gambhir's residence.
"On receiving the complaint, the district police shored up his personal security and security of his residence that is in Rajinder Nagar area. The police is currently inquiring into the source of the complaint," she said.
The BJP MP claims that the threat has come from the Kashmir-wing of terror group Islamic State.
“Gautam Gambhir has received death threats from 'ISIS Kashmir' through e-mail,” Chauhan told news agency ANI. The email received by him and shared with the police reportedly says that it is this terror group will kill him and his family.
