BJP Loses Most Seats Where Its Leaders Made Controversial Remarks

"What happened in Kashmir with Kashmiri Pandits could happen in Delhi also. Lakhs of people gather at Shaheen Bagh, they could enter houses rape and kill your sisters and daughters. The people need to decide now," Verma had said.

The Election Commission had barred Verma from campaigning for four days over the remarks.

Shaheen Bagh, a key anti-CAA protest site in south Delhi, had taken a centre stage in the BJP's poll campaign.

Verma's uncle and the party's candidate from Mundka, Azad Singh, lost to AAP's Dharampal Lakra by 19,158 votes.