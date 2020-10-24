BJP Leaders Slam Cong Over Its ‘Silence’ on Hoshiarpur Rape Case

On Saturday, 24 October, BJP leaders and Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Prakash Javadekar questioned the silence of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi over the incident of a six-year-old girl being allegedly raped, set on fire and murdered in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district on Thursday.

“In the Hathras rape case, it seemed as though they were all going out for a picnic. The brother and sister pair ran towards the village. But why not in Hoshiarpur? Why not if it’s Rajasthan? The selective cry of outrage that the Congress party wants to show when it is elsewhere but not in their respective governed states, is completely exposed,” Sitharaman said, making a reference to Rahul and Priyanka’s visit to UP’s Hathras, to meet the kin of the Dalit woman who was allegedly gang-raped and murdered.