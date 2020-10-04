BJP Leader, Right Wing Outfits Rally in Support of Hathras Accused

On Sunday, 4 October, hundreds of people, including the family of one of the accused, gathered at the house of BJP leader and former Hathras MLA Rajveer Singh Pehelwan to demand “ justice for the four accused in the case.”

Welcoming the CBI probe ordered by CM Yogi Adityanath, Rajveer Singh said, "Now the truth will come out."

Asked about what he means by "truth", he said, "It is unfortunate that in a place like Hathras, it was falsely projected that such a heinous rape has happened here."