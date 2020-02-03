Allahabad HC Grants Bail to BJP’s Chinmayanand in Rape Case

The Allahabad High Court on Monday, 3 February, granted bail to former Union Minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand, who has been accused of rape by a law student.

Chinmayanand was arrested on 20 September after the 23-year-old woman, a student of a law college in Shahjahanpur, accused him.

However, he had filed a counter-complaint in which he alleged that the law student and three other boys tried to extort Rs 5 crore from him.

The police had arrested four people, including the law student, on charges of extortion, after a video clip in which they were seen discussing the issue went viral. She was granted bail after two months, in December.

(This is a developing story and the copy will be updated.)