Govt Likely to Grant Citizenship Under CAA From Jan: Vijayvargiya
Kailash Vijayvargiya said that the government is likely to grant citizenship to refugees under CAA from Jan 2021.
On Saturday, 5 December, BJP’s West Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya said that the central government is likely to start the process of granting citizenship to refugees under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), from January 2021, ANI reported.
“Most probably from January the process of granting citizenship to refugees under CAA will be started by the BJP government,” ANI quoted him as saying.
While addressing reporters, he said that the people who are being persecuted on religious matters in neighbouring countries such as Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal, would be provided citizenship by the BJP-led central government.
“BJP always delivers on its promise. We always do what we promise. BJP had said that we will provide citizenship to the refugees,” he added.
He further said that all the “opposition parties are in the Supreme Court against the CAA, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.”
The protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act had gripped the country since December last year. CAA seeks to fast-track citizenship for persecuted Hindus, Parsis, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Christians who came to India before 31 December 2014.
(With inputs from ANI)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.