BJP Received Over 52 Lakh Missed Calls Supporting CAA: Amit Shah
Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah, on Monday, 6 January said that over 52 lakh missed calls were received by the BJP on a special number in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act, news agency ANI reported. The Home Minister said that the 52,72,000 calls were all received from verified phone numbers and a total of 68 calls have been received.
The BJP had launched a campaign, with a toll free number, asking people to give missed calls to register their support for the Citizenship Amendment Act.
While launching the campaign, BJP leader Anil Jain said that the campaign is aimed to do away with the misgivings about the Citizenship Amendment Act.
People were asked to give a missed call to 8866288662 to extend their support for the controversial law.
Amit Shah, on Sunday 5 January also carried out a door-to-door reach out program in New Delhi to raise awareness about the new law.
