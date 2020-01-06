BJP Received Over 52 Lakh Missed Calls Supporting CAA: Amit Shah

The BJP had launched a campaign, with a toll free number, asking people to give missed calls to register their support for the Citizenship Amendment Act.

While launching the campaign, BJP leader Anil Jain said that the campaign is aimed to do away with the misgivings about the Citizenship Amendment Act.

People were asked to give a missed call to 8866288662 to extend their support for the controversial law.

Amit Shah, on Sunday 5 January also carried out a door-to-door reach out program in New Delhi to raise awareness about the new law.