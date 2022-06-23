Bird Hits & Monsoon: What's the Connection? What Mitigative Steps Can Be Taken?

According to DGCA data, in 2020 there were 1,152 reports of bird hits in the country and this number surged by 27.25 percent to 1,466 in 2021. This increase is due to the reduced airport activity during COVID-related travel restrictions as quiet airports attracted more wildlife.

While bird hit incidents are common throughout the year, monsoons record a particularly high number of such cases.

This is on account of the waterlogging and growth in vegetation around the airport. There is a lack of proper waste management systems and sufficient infrastructure like closed drains. This leads to an increase in the number of worms and insects in the area which attracts birds and other wildlife.