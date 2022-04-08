Birbhum Violence Pre-Planned, Direct Fallout of TMC Leader’s Murder: CBI Report

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said in a preliminary report on the Birbhum killings in West Bengal that the massacre was pre-planned and was a result of a ‘direct fallout’ of the murder of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Bhadu Sheikh, reported PTI on Friday, 8 April.

The central agency had submitted the 22-page investigative report on the incident to the Calcutta High Court on Thursday.

The report said,