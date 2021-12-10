‘Lost Part of My Family’: Lt Gen Madhuri Kanitkar Remembers Her Friend Mrs Rawat
Remembering CDS Rawat, she said he was a hardworking boss who made every team member feel valued.
When Lieutenant General (retd) Madhuri Kanitkar met Mrs Madhulika Rawat on 31 October 2021 – the day she retired after 39 years of service – little did she know that it would also be the last time they ever met. Lt Gen Kanitkar served as the first Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Medical) under Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat.
In a tragic accident, General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, an Army Brigadier, and 10 others lost their lives after an Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-17V5 helicopter carrying them crashed into a heavily wooded area in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district.
"I never thought this would be the last photo I clicked with her. On the last day of my service, before I flew out, I had morning tea with her. She baked a cake for me and she gave me this lovely plant before I left and said that this is for you. We took a picture. Never thought this would be our last."Lt Gen (retd) Madhuri Kanitkar
Lt Gen (retd) Madhuri Kanitkar is only the third woman in the Indian Armed Forces to be promoted to a three-star rank. She was the senior-most woman officer at the time of her retirement.
"It is not just the General and First Lady but all the people on board. I knew everyone of them – it was like a part of my own family. I was working with them every day for the last two years. It was an action-packed couple of years because all the tai-services response and COVID care, there was so much that we did under his leadership," she added.
'Called Their Mobile, Dropped a Message'
The moment Kanitkar, now the Vice Chancellor of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Nashik, heard the news, she instinctively called Mrs Madhulika's phone to check on their well-being. However, her repeated calls didn't go through.
When I heard the news, I felt shattered. I couldn't believe it. In fact, when the news started coming in, my first response was to ring up and find out. There was no call going through, and there was no tick on WhatsApp. So, I kept listening and hoping for a miracle, but this was not to be so.Lt Gen (Rtd) Madhuri Kanitkar to The Quint
'He Was Hardworking, Gave Us a Clear Direction'
Remembering late General Rawat, Kanitkar said that he was a hardworking boss, who made every team member feel valued.
"He would work long hours. I don't remember a time when a file would take more than a couple of days. Mostly, the same evening he would send a long handwritten note with clear directions, or it was 'come and discuss'," she said.
"One was interacting regularly with him. There was quick decisions and positive attitude. He gave so much scope to work with a lot of freedom. His thrust was always how can you reduce unnecessary work, how can you integrate, how can you work together. His ideas were always out of the box. It was a pleasure to work in his team, and there was never a dull moment."Lt Gen (Rtd) Madhuri Kanitkar to The Quint
'Lost a Close Friend With Madhulika's Death'
The Lt Gen, however, shared a very personal bond with Mrs Madhulika.
"She was a very, very close friend. She really supported a lot of welfare activities, being a paediatrician – whether it was setting up a creche for example. Any time we needed her in her capacity, all it needed was a WhatsApp and she would respond in 10 minutes. This was at a very personal level."
"I was an officer. But she made me an advisor to the First Defence Wives Welfare Association President. We achieved so much – like coming up with a comprehensive childcare support system, early intervention for children with special needs. During COVID times, she was constantly in touch with me asking what needed to be done and everyone came together."Lt Gen (Rtd) Madhuri Kanitkar to The Quint
While she is yet to come to terms with the tragic loss, she hopes all families get their time to grieve.
"I do not know how to reach out to the families as I said I knew everyone. It has been absolutely unfortunate. I pray for their families, and I hope that they draw strength someday. I would pray for everyone's well being," she told The Quint.
