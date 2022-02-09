'Bikini, Ghoonghat, Hijab, It's a Woman’s Right': Priyanka Gandhi, Others React

As tensions escalate in Karnataka over Hindu boys protesting against Muslim girls wearing the hijab in educational institutions, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday, 9 February, said in a tweet, “Whether it is a bikini, a ghoonghat, a pair of jeans or a hijab, it is a woman’s right to decide what she wants to wear.”

With the hashtag, “#ladkihoonladsaktihoon”, Gandhi added, “This right is GUARANTEED by the Indian constitution. Stop harassing women. (sic)”