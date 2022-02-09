'Bikini, Ghoonghat, Hijab, It's a Woman’s Right': Priyanka Gandhi, Others React
Gandhi's tweet comes after clashes broke out in Karnataka, as saffron-clad students protested against the hijab.
As tensions escalate in Karnataka over Hindu boys protesting against Muslim girls wearing the hijab in educational institutions, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday, 9 February, said in a tweet, “Whether it is a bikini, a ghoonghat, a pair of jeans or a hijab, it is a woman’s right to decide what she wants to wear.”
With the hashtag, “#ladkihoonladsaktihoon”, Gandhi added, “This right is GUARANTEED by the Indian constitution. Stop harassing women. (sic)”
Her tweet comes a day after clashes broke out in Karnataka, as Muslim women wearing the hijab were met with opposition from saffron-clad protesters, who were demonstrating against the wearing of hijab in classrooms. The matter is sub judice in the Karnataka High Court.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had also tweeted in support of the Muslim girls on Saturday, 5 February, by saying, “By letting students’ hijab come in the way of their education, we are robbing the future of the daughters of India.”
With the hashtag, ‘#SaraswatiPuja’, Gandhi had added, “Ma Saraswati gives knowledge to all. She doesn’t differentiate.”
Opposition Stages Walkout From Lok Sabha
Meanwhile, several Opposition parties including Congress, DMK, IUML, CPM, CPI, VCK, MDMK, and JMM had staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had reasoned, "We asked the government to give a statement on the atrocities being committed on the Muslim girls in Karnataka and other places in the name of hijab. But govt did not pay heed to our demand, so we staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha."
Later, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had said, "Wearing uniform is a routine thing, why are they making it an issue? And when school has issued a guideline, everyone should follow it. What is the fuss about it? Undertakings have also been given by students and their parents to follow the dress code.”
Joshi had added that some “politicians and fanatics have made it an issue”.
Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray said on Wednesday, "Where there is a prescribed uniform in schools/colleges, it should be followed. Only education should be the focus at centers of education. Religious or political issues should not be brought to schools/colleges."
Meanwhile, other leaders such as Shashi Tharoor and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah have also spoken out against the protests.
Siddaramaiah said in a series of tweets, "The issue around Hijab and Kesari is highly concerning and leading to tussle among students. Schools and Colleges are turning into a battlefield. Police have become mute spectators without taking action against those causing trouble. Parents are anxious about this. (sic)"
Further, he blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for instigating students and stated that students are "suffering because of BJP Karnataka's ulterior motives".
The row over hijab began over a month ago when the principal of a government PU college in Udupi district in Karnataka stopped Muslim girls from entering the campus as they were wearing hijabs.
