Sushant Case: Row Over Bihar Cop ‘Forcibly Quarantined’ in Mumbai

Responding to the row, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday said that the Patna superintendent of police has been quarantined as per the present guidelines for domestic arrivals at Mumbai Airport, adding that a team also guided him to apply for exemption in home quarantine period.

"The administration got information of arrival of a Bihar Police officer yesterday. Being a domestic air traveller, he needed to be guided for home quarantine as per state government notification of 25 May. A team guided him to apply for exemption in home quarantine period as per the government's notification," the BMC was quoted by ANI as saying.