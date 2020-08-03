Sushant Case: Row Over Bihar Cop ‘Forcibly Quarantined’ in Mumbai
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also weighed in on the row, saying whatever happened to the officer is not right.
IPS officer Binay Tiwari, who reached Mumbai from Patna on official duty to lead the police team investigating the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has been ‘forcibly quarantined’ by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, the Bihar Police said on Monday, 3 August.
A 'quarantined' stamp on his hand showed that the quarantine period would go till 15 August.
Director-General of Bihar Police, IPS officer Gupteshwar Pandey tweeted that Tiwari was forcibly quarantined at 11 pm on Sunday, and was not even provided accommodation in the IPS mess in spite of repeated requests. He was put up in a guest house. Later, speaking to the media, Pandey said they are trying to speak with the DGP and other officials there.
Tiwari had reached Mumbai on Sunday to lead the police team there.
What BMC Said
Responding to the row, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday said that the Patna superintendent of police has been quarantined as per the present guidelines for domestic arrivals at Mumbai Airport, adding that a team also guided him to apply for exemption in home quarantine period.
"The administration got information of arrival of a Bihar Police officer yesterday. Being a domestic air traveller, he needed to be guided for home quarantine as per state government notification of 25 May. A team guided him to apply for exemption in home quarantine period as per the government's notification," the BMC was quoted by ANI as saying.
Nitish Kumar Weighs In
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also weighed in on the row, saying whatever happened to Tiwari is not right.
"It is not political, Bihar Police is carrying out its duty. Our DGP will speak to them," he was quoted by ANI as saying.
Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment on 14 June, in what the police had earlier called a case of suicide.
Earlier on Friday, Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi had alleged that the Mumbai police was not cooperating with Bihar in the investigation. Political parties across Bihar have been unanimous in demanding a CBI probe in the case.
The Bihar Police had started an investigation into Rajput's death after his father, Krishna Singh, lodged an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and her relatives on 25 July. Rajput's family accused Chakraborty for abetment to suicide and also alleged that she was involved in laundering money from his account.
(With inputs from ANI)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.