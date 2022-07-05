Bihar Police Arrests Ex-MLA for Hiring Contract Killers to Kill His Own Daughter

A former Bihar MLA has been arrested for hiring contract killers to bump off his daughter with whom he has been upset, as she married a man of another caste, police said.

Surendra Sharma was apprehended on Sunday after the hitmen, whom he had paid Rs 20 lakh for the “honour killing”, spilled the beans, said Pramod Kumar, SP, City (East) of Patna.

“An attempt was made on his daughter’s life on the intervening night of 1 & 2 July. The woman, who lives in Shri Krishna Puri police station area, lodged a police complaint that she had been fired at by unidentified persons, who sped away on a motorcycle after missing the target,” Kumar said.