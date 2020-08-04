Bihar Govt Recommends CBI Probe in Sushant Singh Rajput Case
Rajput’s father KK Singh spoke to Nitish Kumar, requesting him to order a CBI investigation into the actor’s death.
The Bihar government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has recommended a CBI investigation in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, Janata Dal (United) spokesperson Sanjay Singh said on Tuesday, 4 August.
Earlier, news agency ANI reported that Rajput's father KK Singh spoke to Nitish Kumar, requesting him to order a CBI investigation into the actor's death.
"The DGP spoke to Sushant Singh Rajput's father this morning and he gave consent for a CBI inquiry. So now, we are recommending CBI probe in the matter," Nitish Kumar told ANI.
Meanwhile, the hearing in the PIL filed in the Bombay High Court, which sought the transfer of the death case to the CBI, was postponed due to heavy rains in the state capital.
Day After ‘Quarantine’ Row
This comes a day after controversy emerged over an IPS officer from Bihar being "forcibly quarantined" by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, The officer, Binay Tiwari, was quarantined after reaching Mumbai from Patna where he was to lead the police team investigating the death case.
Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment on 14 June, in what the police had earlier called a case of suicide.
The Bihar Police and the Mumbai Police are separately investigating the case, with various politicians also weighing in on the matter.
The Bihar Police had started the investigation into Rajput's death after his father, Krishna Singh, lodged an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and her relatives on 25 July. Rajput's family accused Chakraborty of abetment to suicide and also alleged that she was involved in laundering money from his account.
