Bihar Govt Recommends CBI Probe in Sushant Singh Rajput Case 

The Bihar government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has recommended a CBI investigation in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, Janata Dal (United) spokesperson Sanjay Singh said on Tuesday, 4 August.

Earlier, news agency ANI reported that Rajput's father KK Singh spoke to Nitish Kumar, requesting him to order a CBI investigation into the actor's death.

"The DGP spoke to Sushant Singh Rajput's father this morning and he gave consent for a CBI inquiry. So now, we are recommending CBI probe in the matter," Nitish Kumar told ANI.