Bihar Elections Phase One on 28 Oct – Here’s All You Need to Know

While multiple parties are experimenting their luck in Bihar elections, there are two main pre-poll alliances that are at play in the poll-bound state.

National Democratic Alliance (CM FACE: NITISH KUMAR) – This ensemble includes Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), which is contesting on 115 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party, contesting on 100 seats, the Vikassheel Insaan Party, contesting on 11 seats and Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha, contesting on 7 seats.

Mahagathbandhan (CM FACE: TEJASHWI YADAV) – Also known as the Grand Alliance, this grouping is made up of opposition parties including the Rashtriya Janata Dal, contesting on 144 seats, the Congress, contesting on 70 seats, and the CPI-ML, CPI, AND CPIM contesting on 19, 6, and 4 seats respectively.

Apart from these two, the Grand Democratic Secular Front, which included Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM, Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Samta Party, Mayawati’s Bahujan Samajwadi Party, along with two other parties.