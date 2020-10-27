Bihar Elections 2020: How to Check Your Name in the Voter List

With the first phase of polling set to kick off in Bihar on Wednesday, 28 October, lakhs of voters across the state will take to the ballot and seal the fate of 1,066 candidates contesting from 71 seats to the state’s Legislative Assembly.

Elections to the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly will be held in three phases, with the second and third phase witnessing a fight over 94 and 78 seats respectively.

As the elections draw near, it’s important for the voters to be aware of the voting dates in their respective constituencies and ensure that their name is in the voters’ list for Bihar Assembly elections 2020.