Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Meets BJP Chief Nadda For Seat-Sharing Talks

Another factor for the fissures has been the entry of former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAM-S) joining the National Democratic Alliance after leaving the mahagathbandhan.

According to Economic Times, Fadnavis had earlier remarked “nobody is going to leave the NDA, though many may join us.”

“Diverse ideologies (is) a reason why we all are separate political parties, though united in purpose,” he had added, on the differences between JD(U) and LJP.

Bihar elections are set to be held in October-November, as the tenure of the current Assembly will end on 29 November.