‘Serious Concern’: CM Nitish Kumar Condemns Killing of Bihar Workers in J&K

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday, 18 October, condemned the killing of two migrant workers of the state who died in militant attacks in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

Kumar was quoted as saying, "It's a matter of serious concern that people who have gone for work are being deliberately targeted in J&K. Authorities concerned must remain alert to check such incidents there,” news agency PTI reported.

A day earlier, Kumar had announced an ex gratia compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of the two migrant workers.