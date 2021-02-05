Govt Authoritarianism Accelerating: Mehdi Hasan on Farmer Protests

British-American journalist and political commentator Mehdi Hasan on Friday, 5 February, picked up the baton from singer Rihanna and spoke about the farmer protests on his show, saying, “Rihanna is right, we should be talking about all this.”

Speaking on ‘The Mehdi Hasan Show’ on NBC’s Peacock streaming platform, Hasan went on to talk about how, “This goes beyond farmers’ protests”and why “Indian government’s descent into authoritarianism has accelerated in recent years.”