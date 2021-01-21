Bhopal: Man Booked in 2nd Case of ‘Anti-Love Jihad’ Law in MP

In the second case to be registered under the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Ordinance (2020), a Muslim man was booked under the contentious anti-love jihad law in Bhopal on Wednesday, 20 January, after a woman accused him of hiding his religious identity during the course of their relationship and forcing her to convert to islam.

The case has been registered in the capital’s Ashoka Garden, and the accused is currently in police custody.

In an interview, Assistant Superintendent of Police Rajesh Singh Bhadauria informed that a man named Asad befriended a girl by introducing himself as ‘Ashu’ in 2019.

He further said that when the girl came to know about the man’s identity during a trip to Raisen several months later, the accused pestered her for religious conversion. He even allegedly attacked her.

Hindu right-wing organisations since then have demanded strict action against the youth. He has been booked under section 3 (forcible conversion) of the anti-love jihad law and Section 376 (rape) of Indian Penal Code.