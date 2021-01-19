First Case under ‘Anti-Love Jihad’ Law Filed in Madhya Pradesh
The ordinance penalising religious conversions through fraudulent means came into force less than two weeks ago.
Madhya Pradesh police on Monday, 17 January, filed the first case under the new ‘anti-love jihad’ law. NDTV reported that the case was registered after a 22-year-old girl from Barwani district accused a 25-year-old married man of physically assaulting her, over her refusal to marry him and convert to Islam.
"As per the woman's complaint, the accused... was sexually exploiting her... He told the woman he was from her community. Later he started forcing her to marry him and convert to his community, after which the woman filed a complaint," NDTV quoted Rajesh Yadav, the Inspector-in-charge of the Barwani station.
The Times of India reported that the accused, Sohail Mansuri alias Sunny, has been booked under Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Ordinance 2020 and IPC sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 294 (obscene act).
According to the report, Sohail worked as a driver but also played music at parties and events. He introduced himself as Sunny to the woman. They exchanged numbers after meeting at a function and soon got into a relationship. She alleged that after giving her false promises, he established a physical relationship as well.
The report further said that he revealed his identity at some point and forced her to convert to Islam. When she probed further into his background, she learnt that he was married and had a child, the report added.
The ordinance, which penalises religious conversions through fraudulent means, came into force less than two weeks ago and provides for jail term of up to 10 years and fine up to Rs 50,000.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.