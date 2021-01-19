First Case under ‘Anti-Love Jihad’ Law Filed in Madhya Pradesh

According to the report, Sohail worked as a driver but also played music at parties and events. He introduced himself as Sunny to the woman. They exchanged numbers after meeting at a function and soon got into a relationship. She alleged that after giving her false promises, he established a physical relationship as well.

The report further said that he revealed his identity at some point and forced her to convert to Islam. When she probed further into his background, she learnt that he was married and had a child, the report added.

The ordinance, which penalises religious conversions through fraudulent means, came into force less than two weeks ago and provides for jail term of up to 10 years and fine up to Rs 50,000.